Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida retirement community

Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida Alligator kills 85-year-old woman in Florida 01:00

An 85-year-old woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator in Fort Pierce, Florida, wildlife officials said Monday. The woman was walking her dog in the Spanish Lakes Fairways retirement community at the time of the attack, according to officials.

"The victim has been recovered and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has captured the alligator involved in the incident," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Video and photos of the aftermath showed the large gator being wrangled by at least six people at times before being loaded into the back of a pickup truck.

Wildlife officials load a captured gator into a truck after it killed an 85-year-old woman in Fort Pierce, Florida. St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Neighbors told CBS affiliate WPEC-TV that gators were not an uncommon sight in the area, but they had never witnessed an attack like Monday's.

The victim was not immediately identified.

The woman's dog survived the attack, FWC said.

Several roads in the area were closed while police and FWC investigated the attack. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office provided the FWC with aerial support while the wildlife commission searched for the gator, WPEC reported.