Accused Stockton Serial Killer appears in court, victims remembered by families

STOCKTON -- The accused Stockton Serial Killer appeared in a San Joaquin County courtroom Tuesday in a hearing that lasted all of 15 minutes, never turning to acknowledge the family members of victims, prosecutors say, Brownlee shot and killed.

The hearing was for a motion to quash subpoena as well as further arraignment for the amended complaint two, which charges Brownlee with three murders and one attempted murder.

Prosecutors requested a subpoena related to Brownlee's educational history, dating back to his time in elementary school. They also requested employment documents, according to Judge Xapuri B. Villapudua, that includes GPS and time logs on work documents.

Judge Villapudua said, on educational documents from when Brownlee was 13, that are "date ranges, material to this case" from 1992-1999. She allowed these to be subpoenaed, with a note from Brownlee's attorney that these documents may inhibit Brownlee's protective right to privacy as well as possible HIPPA violations.

Judge Villapudua noted this is the "discovery" process and these documents may not even be introduced by prosecutors into the record, noting that Brownlee's employment records were not in violation of his privacy rights as he was an adult at the time, versus some of his educational records when he was a minor.

Brownlee is due back in court March 6th, at 9 a.m. in San Joaquin County.

Mervin Harmon remembered by family

A father of three, an uncle, a brother, and a "friend to everyone" according to his nephew, Dre, who spoke to CBS13. Dre said their family is still in a state of shock after realizing the person accused of shooting and killing Harmon in Oakland in April 2021 was the accused Stockton serial killer.

Harmon was identified by authorities in December as the latest victim of the accused Stockton serial killer. On a timeline of the killings, Harmon was the second victim.

"We're never gonna get to see him smile again," said Dre. He described his uncle as loving, a family man, who loved spending time with family members. Harmon spoke his mind, Dre said, and was unequivocally himself. "I'm not gonna be at peace until I get answers, I was the last one communicating with my uncle before he passed away." said Dre, who says he knows justice will take time.

Prosecutors say Harmon's family's shock was amplified by knowing Harmon was not the only person Brownlee killed. In fact, Harmon was killed hours apart from the attempted murder of Natasha Letour in Stockton. She remains the only known survivor, according to authorities.