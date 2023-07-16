7,600-acre Rabbit fire continues to burn near Beaumont; containment lines increase

Firefighters continued Sunday to battle a roughly 7,600-acre near Beaumont in Riverside County.

The Rabbit Fire erupted Friday and burned at a rapid rate of speed in the Lakeview community, quickly jumping from 20 acres to 600 acres. By Saturday, the fire experienced a massive jump, fueled by the excessive heat — now sitting at more than 7,600 acres.

The brush fire was burning in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road. According to firefighters, it remained active overnight Sunday, burning in tall grass and brush. The fire was 10 percent contained.

Fire crews were expected to continue building containment lines around the fire. However, high temperatures, steep terrain, and difficult access to the area were expected to continue to hamper fire suppression efforts, firefighters said.

About 152 structures are threatened, fire officials said in a news release. No structures have been damaged or lost.

Evacuation orders remained in place for areas east of Jack Rabbit Trail, west of California Avenue. Evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warnings for the following areas: south of East 1st Street; east of Highway 79/Lamb Canyon; north of Seneca Springs; and west of Manzanita Park Road.

As a result of the fire, a number of streets have been closed, including Highway 79 (Lambs Canyon) from Gilman Springs to California Avenue; Gilman Springs from Allessandro Boulevard to Highway 79; Bridge Street from Gilman Springs Road to Ramona Expressway.

An evacuation center has been set up at Beaumont High School at 39139 Cherry Valley Boulevard in Beaumont. Animal Services were expected to be on site there to receive small animals.

Large animals can go to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter at 581 South Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. Anyone needing assistance with animal evacuations can call Riverside County Department of Animal Services at (951) 358-7387.