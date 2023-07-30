3 killed when departing plane crashes in hangar of Cable Airport in Upland
Three people died when a plane crashed during a departure in an airport hangar in Upland, authorities said.
The incident a single-engine Beechcraft P35 unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Cable Airport in San Bernardino County.
The FAA says the plane crashed during a departure. The impact caused a fire, which was knocked down. Three occupants onboard the aircraft were located as deceased.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.