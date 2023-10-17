Watch CBS News
2 shot and killed on South Central Avenue in Lodi, suspect at large

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI — A gunman remains at large after two people were shot and killed in Lodi, police said Monday night.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. along the 11 block of South Central Avenue.

Officers located two gunshot victims inside a home there. One of them – a 36-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene, the Lodi Police Department said. The other person – a 49-year-old man – died later at an area hospital.

Investigators said the suspect was able to flee the home before law enforcement arrived. There was no suspect description available.

At 6:32pm the Lodi Police Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Central for shots fired. Officers arrived...

Posted by Lodi Police Department on Monday, October 16, 2023

Additionally, investigators said they believe the shootings were a targeted attack with no active threat to the public.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 9:34 PM

