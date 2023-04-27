1-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Auburn parking lot

AUBURN — A one-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in an Auburn parking lot, police said Wednesday evening.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

It happened along the 500 block of Wall Street.

The Auburn Police Department said the collision appears to be accidental, though it remains under investigation.

There was still an active police scene as of 6 p.m.

No further details were released.