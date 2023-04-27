Watch CBS News
Local News

1-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car in Auburn parking lot

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

AUBURN — A one-year-old child is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in an Auburn parking lot, police said Wednesday evening.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

It happened along the 500 block of Wall Street.

The Auburn Police Department said the collision appears to be accidental, though it remains under investigation.

There was still an active police scene as of 6 p.m.

No further details were released.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 6:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.