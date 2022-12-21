Live Updates: Zelenskyy heads to Washington to meet with Biden and address Congress

Live Updates: Zelenskyy heads to Washington to meet with Biden and address Congressget the free app
Washington — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington to meet with President Biden and deliver an address to Congress in his first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.
Planning for Zelenskyy's visit was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns until U.S. officials confirmed the trip Tuesday night.
"On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.," Zelenskyy tweeted early Wednesday morning. "I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings."
Mr. Biden will greet Zelenskyy at the White House at 2 p.m. ET, and the two will hold a joint press conference at 4:30 p.m. Zelenskyy will then address a joint meeting of Congress at 7:30 p.m., Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.
The State Department unveiled a new aid package for Ukraine worth $1.85 billion, which will include a Patriot missile battery for the first time. A senior administration official called the Patriot system, which is highly effective at shooting down planes and ballistic missiles, "a critical asset to defend the Ukrainian people against Russia's barbaric attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure." The official said the U.S. "will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the Patriot missile battery in a third country."
Zelenskyy's visit comes as Russia has ramped up strikes against critical Ukrainian infrastructure as winter sets in, with Russian forces last week launching one of the largest assaults on the capital of Kyiv since the war began.
The Ukrainian president's speech to Congress also comes as U.S. lawmakers work to pass a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that includes nearly $45 billion in military, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukraine. The measure would be one of the final pieces of legislation passed by the current Congress, and lawmakers were moving with urgency to clear the omnibus bill before a Friday deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.
The roughly $45 billion included for Ukraine is higher than the $37.7 billion requested by the White House in November and, if approved by Congress, would be the latest tranche of emergency assistance provided to Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia.
Lawmakers have allocated more than $65 billion in aid to Ukraine since the invasion, though some House Republicans have expressed opposition to continuing direct funding to the country. This new package would bring U.S. assistance to over $100 billion.
Pelosi urges all members to attend Zelenskyy address
In a letter to colleagues, Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged all members of the House to attend Zelenskyy's address in the House chamber, saying the speech will be "etched into history as well as part of your legacy."
"As the fight for freedom in Ukraine wages on, we look forward to hearing his inspiring message of courage, unity and determination," the speaker said.
Pelosi said the evening is "fraught with meaning for me."
"My father, Congressman Thomas D'Alesandro, Jr., was a Member of the House in 1941 when Winston Churchill came to the Congress on the day after Christmas to enlist our nation's support in the fight against tyranny in Europe," she wrote. "Eighty-one years later this week, it is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war — and with Democracy itself on the line."
The speaker noted that there "will be no guests allowed in the House Gallery – with the exception of official guests of President Zelenskyy."
H.R. McMaster discusses Zelenskyy's U.S. visit
Schumer on Zelenskyy's visit: "This is a day to remember" in history of Congress
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the upcoming arrival of Zelenskyy to the U.S., calling him an "ambassador of freedom" and highlighting that the Ukrainian leader will deliver his remarks from the same place British Prime Minister Winston Churchill himself delivered a wartime address to U.S. lawmakers in 1941.
"This will be a day to remember in the history of the United States Congress when we welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine," said Schumer, wearing Ukraine's colors of blue and yellow. "It's always a high honor to welcome a foreign head of state to Congress, but it's nearly unheard of to hear from a leader who is fighting for his life, fighting for his country's survival, and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy. It shows the importance President Zelenskyy places on us continuing to give robust help."
The visit by Zelenskyy, who will address lawmakers in a joint meeting Wednesday evening, comes as the Senate is moving toward a vote on final passage of the omnibus package, which includes $45 billion for Ukraine. Schumer noted the Ukrainian leader's arrival comes at a "crucial moment" for the Senate, and he urged his colleagues to complete their work swiftly.
The New York Democrat also encouraged House Republicans to attend Zelenskyy's speech to hear him "describe the horror his people have endured at the hands of Vladimir Putin." While emergency aid to Ukraine has largely received broad bipartisan support in the Senate, some GOP members of the House have balked at sending more U.S. dollars to the country.
That opposition, and with Republicans poised to take control of the House next month, has led to uncertainty as to whether more aid packages for Ukraine would win approval from the next Congress.
"I hope that Donald Trump's friendship with Putin is not motivating House Republicans to turn a blind eye to Ukraine's suffering and desperate need for help," Schumer said. "Because the so-called friendship between Putin and Trump was a sour relationship that was deeply damaging to our country and to the international order."
The majority leader praised the success of Ukrainian fighters in forcing Russia's retreat from key cities and said it shows "American support is working."
"To date, our funding has put more weapons in Ukrainian hands and more victories under their belt," Schumer said.
Harris to join Biden for meeting with Zelenskyy
Vice President Kamala Harris will join Mr. Biden for the bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House, her office said.
What Zelenskyy hopes to accomplish in Washington
Mr. Biden formally extended an invitation to Zelenskyy last Wednesday, and he accepted last Friday. Pelosi's office was informed of the visit over the weekend, setting in motion elaborate plans for Wednesday's big events. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports:
Biden "thrilled" to have Zelenskyy in U.S.
Mr. Biden responded to the Ukrainian president's tweet, saying he is "thrilled to have you here":