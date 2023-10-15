How to watch today's San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns game: Livestream options, kickoff time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after sacking the quarterback during game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 42-10. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the football action this Sunday is hot. In an early game, the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (5-0) travel to Cleveland to face the 2-2 Browns. San Francisco may have a 9.5-point advantage coming into the game, but the Cleveland Browns have the league's top-ranked offense.

Will today's matchup be another blowout win for the 49ers? Or will the Cleveland Browns score an upset? You'll have to watch today's game to find out.

When does the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns game begin?

The Week 6 game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns will be played Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). It will air live on Fox, and stream on the services listed below.

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns game

While most cable packages include Fox, it's easy to watch the game if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Upgrade to Sling TV's Sports Extra package

Sling TV has a new offering for the 2023 NFL Season called Sports Extra. This souped-up package is designed for NFL and college football super-fans, with access to NFL Redzone, ESPN, NFL, SEC, ACC, PAC 12, Big10 and Longhorn Networks.

There's a great deal on Sling TV Sports Extra going on right now: You can get four months of Sling TV Orange + Blue + Sports Extra for $219. It's the most cost-effective way to stream most NFL games this year.

You can learn more about Sling TV and Sports Extra by tapping the button below.

Watch the 49ers vs. Browns game with FuboTV



You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month.

Watch local NFL football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and PBS. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal – or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a staggering monthly fee. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified HDTV antenna, claims to have a 50-mile range and offers 36 channels. It's rated 4.0 stars by Amazon reviewers.

Said one Amazon customer, "When the price of this antenna dropped to $50, it was competitively priced with what you would find on the shelves at your local Radio Shack. If you're considering this product, you're probably already questioning your cable television bill and are looking around for a cheap way to get the Big 3 plus Fox and PBS. This antenna delivered that for us right out of the box."

Watch the 49ers vs. Browns game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 6 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 6 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Sunday, Oct.15

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. (CBS, ABC*)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox Sports, You Tube Primetime/NFL Sunday Ticket)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines We're Following This NFL Season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Getty Images

Will Dak get to the Super Bowl (or close)? The Dallas Cowboys were off to a splashy 2023 season start, 3-1 coming into Week 5. QB Dak Prescott promised to throw less picks than last season when he led the league for picks thrown. He's at four this season. Cowboys fans hope he makes good on his promise. But Dak's bigger focus is taking the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. Judging by the Cowboys' performance in Week 5, getting past the mighty San Francisco 49ers this season is going to be tough. But then again, it is for everybody.

Taylor Swift is the only thing bigger than the NFL: While Swifties were quick to 'ship Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the Eras Tour star showed up at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, Tay Tay herself seems all-in on her budding romance with the Chiefs superstar tight end. The Taylor-effect on the NFL has been massive, from Kelce gaining over half-a-million new Instagram followers in a day, to the NFL finding an entirely new fan base in Taylor-loving younger women -- a coveted audience for the league. The NFL has fully embraced the league's newest ambassador, friendship bracelets and all, much to the chagrin of Kelce who admitted on his podcast the league has "gone too far" with its Swelce/Kelswift coverage.

That 49ers defense is dangerous: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. Shanahan's decision has paid off five weeks in, the team is undefeated and Purdy shows full command of the team. But the 49ers Nick Bosa-led defense is what could take this team to the Super Bowl. The Niners came into Week 5 one of two undefeated teams remaining with no sign of slowing down.

Related content on CBS Essentials