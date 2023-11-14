Best Black Friday 2023 deals on toys and gifts for kids that will definitely sell out (fast)

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday 2023 is officially live and the toy deals are so good. Gift givers searching for the best Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for kids are relishing in Black Friday 2023 savings that extend your Christmas savings this year, while still allowing for you to spend on those you love. Keep reading for our favorite Black Friday deals on toys and gifts for kids.

BTW, you're welcome. These Black Friday toy deals guarantee you're a lock as everyone's favorite Santa this year.

Black Friday 2023 deals on toys and gifts for kids

Prepare to be popular this holiday season as the little ones in your life are going to be so happy thanks to Black Friday savings on JellyCat plushes, the best ride on toy deals, Legos and more.

The most popular toy of Christmas 2023: Barbie Dreamhouse: $139 (save 30%)

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a 3-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," an Amazon reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

It's on sale for $139 at Amazon for Black Friday, reduced from $199.

What we like about the Barbie Dreamhouse:

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season, especially for young fans of the Barbie movie.

The large Barbie Dreamhouse includes a fun waterslide for kids to play with.

It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

Our favorite deal for Pokemon fans: 24" Pikachu Plus: $25 (save 50%)

Walmart

This cute and cuddly Pikachu plushie is sure to be a hit with Pokemon fans -- it makes a great gift for Nintendo gamers. It stands an impressive 24 inches tall and is recommended for children ages 2 and up.

Normally $50, you can get this Pikachu plush for just $25 at Walmart's Black Friday sale, while supplies last. It's one of our absolute favorite Nintendo Black Friday deals for young kids (and kids at heart).

Our favorite Hot Wheels deal: Hot Wheels Track Set with 1/64 Scale: $40

Amazon

On sale at Amazon for $40 (reduced from $59), we love this Hot Wheels Black Friday deal on a terrific track set sure to keep kids of all ages endlessly entertained, engaged and creative.

Crank up your child's curiosity with this four-track set, complete with car feeder ramp and plenty of storage for cars. This set includes one Hot Wheels car. This Hot Wheels car 10-pack ($10) is on sale at Amazon for Black Friday and makes a terrific add on for a full fleet of racing.

Pogo stick Black Friday deal: Flybar Foam Pogo Stick: $13

Amazon

Kids ages 3 and up will find hours of healthy fun as they bounce and boing their way through the holiday season on the Flybar Foam Pogo Stick. It's on sale for $13, reduced from $15.

The foam base makes for sturdier construction than pogo sticks gone by. A winner of a gift for parents wanting to limit screen time or electric toys, the Flybar pogo stick helps toddlers and kids get moving, burn energy, while having a blast.

Best ride on toy deal: Gymax 6V battery-powered kids ride on: Save $30

Walmart

This holiday season, save up to 40% on toy vehicles at Walmart. Our kid car of choice? The Gymax 6V battery-powered ride on. Save $30 on this 4.2-star rated ATV 4-wheeler quad with MP3 and LED headlight. The play vehicle can even hook up to your mobile phone for the playlist of your (kid's) choice. This functional kids ATV is regularly priced at $110, but it's on sale now for just $80.

Note: While the product's description says this ride on is good for kids ages 4-6, Walmart shoppers beg to differ, and suggest it's best for kids up to 5 years old.

Lego Black Friday deal: Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory Building Set: $45 (50% off)

Walmart

You're sure to become the favorite gift giver thanks to this big Black Friday deal on the Lego Marvel Iron Man building set.

Part of the Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Series, this set includes iconic figurines, Iron Man's changing room, a sports car, iconic accessories, a workshop area and must-have figurines including Tony Stark, Pepper Potts, Nick Fury, War Machine and Whiplash.

The set measures 15.04 x 10.31 x 2.22 Inches and is suitable for kids aged 7 and up. It's on sale at Walmart for $45 (reduced from $90).

Best STEM toy deal: Magna-Tiles 108-piece set with storage bin: $35

Walmart

For those looking for a Christmas gift that takes away tech-guilt (our term, but if you know, you know) Magna-Tiles provide endless hours of fun, inspiration and exploration.

The set includes 108 magnetic pieces and two buildable car bases. Magna-Tiles easily connect to one another and allows kids to build anything and everything their imagination can conjure. This set also includes a plastic storage bin for the (rare) moment this set isn't in use.

The Magna-Tiles 108-piece set is on sale now for $35 (reduced from $50). Check out more Walmart Black Friday deals here to add on to this set.

Best plush toy deal: Jellycat Bashful Bunny: $30

Walmart

This super-soft plush toy is on sale at Walmart for $30 (reduced from $35).

Your gift recipient is sure to love this sweet bunny's velvety ears, sweet pink nose, green apple fur and soft tummy.

If you've got a Jellycat collector in your midst, you know these popular plushes rarely go on sale. You also know that Jellycat lovers play favorites. We're all for it. You can shop all of Walmart's Jellycat offerings here.

Best gift for siblings: Looikoos walkie talkies: $23

Amazon

Sold as a set of three, the Looikoos walkie talkie set is the ultimate group gift for siblings or buddies on a playdate. Boasting a three-mile range, this walkie set features a lock keyboard to ensure little ones don't accidentally change the channel. The LCD screen lights up at night, terrific for camping trips or games in the backyard.

This set of three is now on sale for $23 this Black Friday, reduced from $40.

Best toy for girls: Barbie Cutie Reveal doll: $17

Amazon

If your child loves the surprise element of unboxing toys like L.O.L. Surprise Dolls, the Barbie Cutie Reveal doll is the perfect gift.

In addition to the lion costume-adorned Barbie, this doll comes with 10 surprises and pets. Surprises vary so every gift is unique.

Although we recommend this gift for girls, anyone can enjoy this doll.

This Barbie is on sale for Black Friday at Amazon for $17 (reduced from $25).

Best toy gift under $25: Contixo Kids smart robot: Save $10

Walmart

Dance, sing, walk and talk with the Contixo smart robot, suitable for both boys and girls of all ages. Using voice commands and touch sensors, this small, portable robot features wireless GPS and needs just three AAA batteries to operate (not included). Use voice commands to put your robot to sleep and to wake it up.

Now on sale at Walmart for $25, this gift is regularly priced at $35.

Best gift for boys: Virtual pong by Sharper Image

Sharper Image

We love this fast-paced futuristic game. A ball of light bounces off walls while players use electronic racquets to face off against an opponent, or play solo. Two racquets and a base unit are included.

This game is terrific for ages 6 and up, a great way to stay busy and moving during winter's colder months. Although it's a great gift idea for gamers, anyone can enjoy this game.

This game is on sale at Sharper Image for $72 with code FRIDAY (reduced from $90).

