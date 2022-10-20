KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Falicia Woody has the latest fall foliage report!

Fall Foliage Report: Oct. 20, 2022 KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Falicia Woody has the latest fall foliage report!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On