Falicia Woody KDKA-TV

Falicia Woody joined the KDKA First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. She is excited to be doing her dream job in Pittsburgh where she and her husband plan on setting up their lives.

Falicia is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but her life journey has taken her many places across the country. In fact, Pennsylvania is the eighth state she has lived in. Her journey as a meteorologist started back in 2017. Most recently, she was up the street in Youngstown, Ohio, for over a year as a meteorologist for WKBN. Before that, she forecasted the ever-changing weather of Central Texas at KXXV in Waco. She fell in love with Pittsburgh while working at her first job as a meteorologist at WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Contact Falicia Woody: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Email

Falicia graduated in May 2016 with her Bachelor's degree in Atmospheric Sciences and her Associate's degree in Electronic Journalism Arts from Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University-Lyndon) in Vermont. While at Lyndon State, she worked for the Vermont Center for Community Journalism (VCCJ-News 7), a student-run news station broadcasting to the Northeast Kingdom. She was also a Lead Weather Forecaster for the Vermont Department of Transportation. Falicia completed two summer internships at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia and KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Falicia was first bitten by the weather bug when she experienced a tornado warning in her area during Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Ever since then, her favorite weather phenomenon is hurricanes and even inspired her to write her senior thesis research on hurricane flooding risk communication.

Outside of the station, Falicia loves to take her dog, Bonnie, on long walks, tasting all the good food and traveling to new places. If you see her out in public, be sure to say hi and give some good Pittsburgh recommendations or advice!

VITALS

Joined KDKA: March 2022

FAVORITES

Music: Pop, hip-hop, all kinds except country

Breaking Bad Book: Natural Disaster by Ginger Zee

THIS OR THAT