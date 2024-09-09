Watch CBS News
Woman shot in the side while driving in Homewood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after woman shot in Homewood
Police investigating after woman shot in Homewood 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is recovering after Pittsburgh Police say she was shot while driving in the city's Homewood neighborhood. 

Pittsburgh Police say that officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street just before 10 p.m. on Sunday. 

A short time later, a woman who was shot in the side while driving showed up at the fire station along Hamilton Avenue.

573f930b9c2db2c71a35f018b508b79d.jpg
A woman was shot while driving in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA

Firefighters helped her until medics arrived. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say that detectives are investigating and are searching for a small, white SUV that may have been involved in the incident.

The investigation is described by police as ongoing.

