Wine & Brew 2023 - Discover Some of Western PA's Best Wineries and Breweries on the Mercer County Wine Trail.

Mercer County's Wine & Brew Trail Tour, located in Northwestern Pennsylvania, is the perfect destination for all events. Whether you're planning a company retreat, a special occasion with friends and family, or a bachelor/bachelorette party, this tour is the perfect way to get away from the stresses of city life and experience the beauty of rural Pennsylvania.

Tailored to meet the needs of each group, guests can choose between a 4, 6, or 8-hour tour, exploring either the Southern Loop of the Trail through quaint Amish Countryside or the Northern Loop, which winds through stunning lakeside views. Along the way, you'll enjoy tastings of the region's finest wines and brews, as well as entertainment and assistance with selecting accommodation and dining options.

Contact Peggy Mazyck at 724-346-3771 to start planning your Wine & Brew Trail adventure today!

Get a Great Deal with a Special Package from The American Hospitality Group

Guests who stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, or Candlewood Suites Grove City PA can hop on the "party bus" for an epic wine and brew tour. Gather your group and hit the road for a boozy adventure. The cost of the tour varies based on group size, so call Kaylee at 724-748-5744 or visit www.getawaygrovecitypa.com/wine-brew-tours to learn more.

Travel the Northern Lake Trail for Scenic Views and Tasty Brews!

Get ready to explore the stunning Northern Loop of the trail, where you can sip on delicious wines while taking in the picturesque scenery close to Pymatuning Lake, Conneaut Lake or Lake Wilhelm. Whether you're in the mood for a rustic 100-year-old barn setting or a luxurious community resort area, this trail has got it all. Get ready to sit back, relax and enjoy a tantalizing tasting adventure at these beautiful wineries and breweries.

Embark on a flavor-filled adventure with Mortals Key Brewing's handmade craft beers! Their brews range from the earthy Scotch Ale to the vibrant New England IPA, all carefully crafted with the freshest ingredients and utmost skill. You can enjoy your drinks while basking in stunning lakefront views at Pennsylvania's largest man-made lake.

Discover the charming and serene Gatehouse Winery in the picturesque hills above Pymatuning Lake. Your group can indulge in delightful wine tastings or share delectable small bites amidst breathtaking views. Savor a glass of wine on its own or complement it with a mouthwatering pizza or an artfully crafted charcuterie board.

Experience stunning scenery, exceptional wines, and expertly crafted spirits at Conneaut Cellars Winery & Distillery. Located in the charming resort town of Conneaut Lake for almost 40 years, this winery offers a diverse selection of over 20 varieties, ranging from dry wines to delicious ports. With free samples and guided tours of their facility, where they produce 7,000 cases a year, you won't want to miss the opportunity to indulge in their high-quality offerings at reasonable prices at this stop on the trail!

Visit Wilhelm Winery to experience a slice of history and indulge your senses. Nestled inside a century-old barn, this winemaking destination promises to create lasting memories. Using only the finest grapes, each of their wines boasts a distinct and delectable flavor profile. Take advantage of free tastings and case discounts while exploring the antique museum or browsing their exquisite selection of wine-related gifts and homemade supplies. Plus, discover unique accessories tailored just for winemakers.

Enjoy a locally crafted brew at The Depot Saloon & Brewery, a family-owned craft brewery located in the historic downtown Greenville. This brewery is owned and operated by Ross DiSalvo and his wife Char, who remodeled and redecorated the former floral shop to create a craft brewery for all to enjoy. Enjoy a refreshing ale or a sip on a well-rounded stout and pair it with a delicious made-to-order meal such as pulled pork nachos.

Enjoy the Southern Amish Countryside Trail with Beautiful Sights and Spirit Flights!

Take a leisurely ride through the picturesque Amish countryside with your group when you opt for the Southern loop on the Wine & Brew Trail. Here, you'll have an array of opportunities to sample local wine and beer, indulge in delicious bites and meals, and enjoy live entertainment. Whether you're a wine connoisseur or a beer fan, there's something for everyone on this scenic trail.

Experience the best of craft brewing at Hop Asylum Brewing. They offer an impressive selection of fruity lagers, velvety cream ales, zesty IPAs, and more. Pair your refreshing beverage with delicious appetizers or salads, designed specifically to complement your brew.

Come unwind in the scenic and lush acres of Big Rail Brewing's beer garden! Relish some sublime live music while savoring handcrafted beer at our inviting picnic tables. And if you feel hungry, food trucks are available to satisfy your appetite with a wholesome meal.

Discover the breathtaking views and exceptional craft beer at Cobblehaus Brewing Co. by the Falls! Located on a stunning cliff overlooking the magnificent Springfield Falls, this brewery opened in October and has quickly become a must-visit destination. Immerse yourself in the relaxed atmosphere and savor our delicious craft beers inspired by the traditional styles of German and Belgian brewing.

Discover the ultimate beer brewing experience at Timbercreek Tap and Table! You won't want to miss out on their impressive 10-barrel set-up, visible through a glass floor. Foodies will delight in savory Angus beef and lobster nachos, as well as hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood from wild Alaska waters. Satisfy your thirst with crafty beverages like Liberty Blonde ale for a light sip or Fully Loaded IPA for a West Coast flavor.

Indulge in locally crafted wine while making a difference at Fractured Grape Winery. With each sip, not only will your tastebuds be satisfied, but a portion of your purchase will go towards charities that support finding cures for medical issues like cancer and heart disease.

Libations Winery is the place to indulge in a variety of delicious wines, tantalize your taste buds with amazing dishes, and enjoy some great live music in their indoor or outdoor seating.

Discover Nova Destinations, featuring Nova Cellars, Fractured Grape, Knockin' Noggin, Brew 32, Hops Asylum and Scallywag Distillery. Embark on an adventure through themed drinks, delicious food, lively entertainment, and more. Savor the unique atmosphere offered by these wineries and breweries and create unforgettable memories on this trail of fun and excitement.

Another great stop where you can enjoy the exquisite taste of locally sourced farm-to-bottle wines is Webb Winery! Whether you prefer a dry white or a sweet red, they offer a delightful range of styles and flavor profiles to satisfy your palate. Each bottle is carefully crafted to perfection using produce from New Wilmington, Mercer, and Northeast PA.

The Croaker's Brewing Company features a wide variety of IPAs, stouts, porters, and hard ciders - perfect for fans of all beer styles. The brewery also offers a variety of seasonal beers and limited releases so you will never run out of something new to try. Enjoy free tastings of their specialties and the availability of beer-to-go. Croakers Brewing is the perfect place for craft beer lovers to enjoy while on the trail.

Customize Your Wine & Brew Trail Experience Today!

Indulge in more than just tastings and bites on the Wine & Brew Trail! Guests can also enjoy a day of shopping for chocolates, antiques, handcrafted gifts, and name-brand discounts at charming downtown centers and Grove City Premium outlets. Each trail is customizable with dining and shopping options to make your group outing unforgettable.

