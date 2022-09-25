2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

Several people injured in series of car crashes in Wildwood, New Jersey Several people injured in series of car crashes in Wildwood, New Jersey 00:34

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes.

Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.

White struck a 2014 Honda Civic and killed Weakland and Ogden. Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene. Ogden was transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries, authorities say.

Officials say White was charged with two counts of death by auto, two counts of assault by auto, one count of eluding, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of violation of laws to protect public safety.

White was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

The Board of Commissioners released a statement saying they "have been monitoring the unsanctioned H2OI event all weekend."

The commissioners further say:

City of Wildwood Police and our neighboring towns have been on alert and responding to calls and offering assistance. As things escalated this evening, Mayor Byron spoke directly to Governor Murphy from the Command Center to call in additional support to help our police. Police departments from as far away as Atlantic City and additional state police are coming to respond.

The mayor of neighboring Middle Township, Timothy C. Donohue, also released a statement.

There is much to still be learned about the reckless chaos that has descended about our streets this weekend. Believe me, a thorough investigation is underway and there will be criminal charges brought and the organizers of this lawless mayhem will be held accountable. We established a police presence in all the key locations and by last night we had all the major parking areas controlled and monitored with the help of staff and vehicles from Public Works, who were on the scene in support of the MTPD until 4 AM. While we could not possibly contain all the dangerous and reckless driving within our seventy-two square miles, we can state that due to our best efforts, there were no serious injuries or major property damage in the Township. We pray for the families of those who were senselessly killed and maimed in the chaos overnight in Wildwood. The scenes are horrifying. The criminal element within these groups, from outside our county, with absolutely zero respect for the law or for the safety and welfare of our communities, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The message must be loud and clear. Not here. Never again.

The prosecutor's office asks anyone with information to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135, or anonymously contact them through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Information can also be reported to the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at (609) 889-3597.