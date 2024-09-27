Another Westmoreland Hospital employee charged for inappropriate conduct toward a patient

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A fifth employee at Independence Health Westmoreland Hospital is facing charges of misconduct and harassment of a patient.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Nick Casper is being charged with harassment and false imprisonment for allegedly locking a victim in a freezer.

The victim told police that he was their supervisor in the dietary department and over a six-month period Casper would harass them and also lock the victim in a freezer, shutting off the lights, and padlocking the door.

Detectives then executed search warrants on Casper's emails, it was revealed Casper allegedly told a supervisor he left the victim in the freezer "for a couple of minutes."

Casper is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

This comes after four nurses were fired for misconduct involving at least eight patients.

The nurses were accused of deliberately antagonizing several patients as well as taking pictures and videos of them nude without their consent.

"Independence Health System was shocked and outraged to discover egregious actions involving four of its Westmoreland Hospital employees, actions that starkly contradicted our core values and standards of conduct. The employees in question were terminated without delay," Independence Health Westmoreland Hospital said to KDKA-TV in a statement.