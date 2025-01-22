Explosion at Westmoreland County steel mill injures several people

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a steel mill in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers confirmed a furnace explosion left multiple people injured on Wednesday at the Braeburn Alloy Steel Division on Braeburn Road.

Two people were taken to the hospital and two people were treated on scene, dispatchers said. The victims' conditions haven't been released.

No other details were immediately available.