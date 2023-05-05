Washington County District Attorney to provide update on deadly officer-involved shooting

WATCH LIVE ON CBS NEWS PITTSBURGH

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Friday morning, the Washington County District Attorney is expected to provide an update on a deadly, officer-involved shooting that happened last month.

RELATED: Police: Man shot, killed by officers after chase in Washington County

During an investigation of an erratic driver on April 2, 38-year-old Eduardo Lee Hoover Jr. of Coraopolis slowed down on Jefferson Avenue, but then put it in reverse, rammed the front of a cruiser, then pulled forward and hit a utility pole.

He then put the truck in reverse again, and accelerated toward responding officers, state police said officers from Smith Township and Mt. Pleasant fired their weapons, hitting Hoover.

Officers tried to help him at the scene, but he ultimately died.

The district attorney will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details