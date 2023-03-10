Cast your VOTE in the PTL-Waffles, INCaffeinated Challenge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The PTL-Waffles, INCaffeinated Challenge is on.
🧇 Popular Pittsburgh breakfast spot, Waffles, INCaffeinated, is putting a PTL waffle on the menu. The six members of Team PTL have each created their own unique waffle dish.
It's up to you, the fans, to decide which delicious creation wins.
Before you vote, here's another look at your choices.
🍦 Heather's Sweet and Salty 🥓
Mix-Ins: Bacon crumbles and candied walnuts
Toppings: Vanilla Ice cream and bacon slices (not chopped) and walnuts
Drizzle: Maple syrup
🧀 David's Daytime Delight 🥑
Mix-ins: Bacon crumble and Cheddar Cheese
Toppings: Fried Egg, Crab, Avocado
Drizzle: Spicy Mayo
🗑️ Mikey's Breakfast Garbage Waffle 🍳
Mix-ins: Sausage, ham, pepperjack cheese
Toppings: Fried egg, green onion, onion rings, fried chicken, avocado, banana
Drizzle: Honey
🏝️ Celina's Hawaiian Waffle! 🌺
Mix-ins: Coconut
Toppings: Pineapple, macadamia nuts
Drizzle: Chocolate sauce
🍓 Daisy's Dream Cake 🍰
Mix-ins: White chocolate chips
Toppings: Cheesecake spread, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream
Drizzle: Strawberry sauce
🐠 Smiley's 'Under The Sea' Waffle 🍄
Gluten and Soy Free Waffle
Mix-ins: Wild Mushrooms, Green Onions
Toppings: Smoked Salmon, Crab, Baby Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Hollandaise Sauce
NOTE: Hollandaise has butter in it, so it cannot be dairy-free, but customers could order without the sauce.
