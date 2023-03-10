Cast your VOTE in the PTL-Waffles, INCaffeinated Challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The PTL-Waffles, INCaffeinated Challenge is on.

🧇 Popular Pittsburgh breakfast spot, Waffles, INCaffeinated, is putting a PTL waffle on the menu. The six members of Team PTL have each created their own unique waffle dish.

It's up to you, the fans, to decide which delicious creation wins.

Before you vote, here's another look at your choices.

🍦 Heather's Sweet and Salty 🥓

Mix-Ins: Bacon crumbles and candied walnuts

Toppings: Vanilla Ice cream and bacon slices (not chopped) and walnuts

Drizzle: Maple syrup

🧀 David's Daytime Delight 🥑

Mix-ins: Bacon crumble and Cheddar Cheese

Toppings: Fried Egg, Crab, Avocado

Drizzle: Spicy Mayo

🗑️ Mikey's Breakfast Garbage Waffle 🍳

Mix-ins: Sausage, ham, pepperjack cheese

Toppings: Fried egg, green onion, onion rings, fried chicken, avocado, banana

Drizzle: Honey

🏝️ Celina's Hawaiian Waffle! 🌺

Mix-ins: Coconut

Toppings: Pineapple, macadamia nuts

Drizzle: Chocolate sauce

🍓 Daisy's Dream Cake 🍰

Mix-ins: White chocolate chips

Toppings: Cheesecake spread, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream

Drizzle: Strawberry sauce

🐠 Smiley's 'Under The Sea' Waffle 🍄

Gluten and Soy Free Waffle

Mix-ins: Wild Mushrooms, Green Onions

Toppings: Smoked Salmon, Crab, Baby Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Hollandaise Sauce

NOTE: Hollandaise has butter in it, so it cannot be dairy-free, but customers could order without the sauce.

