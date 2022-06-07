Video captures officer scolding driver after cruiser struck from behind with his child inside

North Versailles officer goes on profanity-laced tirade after driver allegedly hits his family's car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Questions are swirling about a video posted online that shows a North Versailles police officer shouting obscenities at a driver following a hit-and-run crash involving his family.

That officer is still on the job, but he's facing an emergency hearing Wednesday.

KDKA spoke to one of the township commissioners who hadn't previously seen the video. After she sent it to him, his initial response was, "I'm shocked."

"What's the matter with you?" the North Versailles police officer said to the woman in the video.

The video started with the driver on the ground with her hands behind her back. It then shows the officer pick her up and aggressively put her on the hood of the police car while shouting obscenities at her.

"Do you know who you just rear-ended?" the unidentified officer asked her. "A kid in the car. You stupid (expletive). Get back in the car right now you stupid (expletive)."

When KDKA-TV talked to Commissioner George Thompson, he said the driver had allegedly rear-ended a car, with the officer's child in it, then continued driving.

The officer followed the driver and stopped her.

The video was taken by someone else in the driver's car during that stop.

"That's my kid," the officer said. "You could've killed someone. You stupid (expletive)."

It's unclear what happened after the end of the video. The police chief told KDKA-TV he can't discuss personnel matters. But, Thompson said a hearing is set for Wednesday with himself, the police chief and the officer involved.

Thompson also said the township takes matters like this very seriously and will take immediate action, but wouldn't specify what that action might be.

KDKA-TV is trying to get in touch with the driver and the person who took the video.