Upper Lawrenceville Family Dollar hit with another consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Family Dollar in Upper Lawrenceville was hit with another consumer alert.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued two consumer alerts in as many months for the store on 56th Street.

An inspector found a dozen dead mice in September and according to an inspection report from Friday, there were still fresh rodent droppings in and around food for sale. The inspector also saw two live mice and found a dead one in a trap.

In September, the health department said the store was pending administrative actions for similar violations in July and August. In a statement then, the store's owner said they were "genuinely concerned" and working with a new pest control company.

When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.