UPMC implementing mask policy amid uptick in respiratory viruses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Due to an uptick in respiratory viruses, UPMC has announced that starting on Dec. 20, UPMC staff members will be required to wear masks as a part of UPMC's Respiratory Viruses Safety Program.

"UPMC is seeing an increase in cases of respiratory viruses, including Covid, influenza and RSV. To protect the health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors, beginning Dec. 20, everyone in our health care facilities will wear effective masks which reduce transmission of respiratory viruses in health care settings. We will continue to monitor the number of cases in our communities and adjust our protocols as the situation evolves," a UPMC spokesperson told KDKA-TV.

Masking will be optional for staff, only in areas where patients are not currently present. Patients, support persons, visitors and other members of the public are also required to wear masks in other designated areas.

The recent surge in viruses is also forcing students in Charleroi to learn remotely on Friday, Dec. 15. The school district made the decision to move to virtual learning because of what they're calling a "significant surge" in flu cases over the past few days.

The district told KDKA-TV the move prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff.