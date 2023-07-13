Uniontown police officer charged after allegedly assaulting man at cookout

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Uniontown police officer is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man at a cookout last weekend while he was off duty.

German Township police filed simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and felony aggravated assault charges against Nicholas Zocco after they said he sent a man to the hospital after a fight.

The incident happened at a home on Saturday on North Mill Street in New Salem.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses reported Zocco was at the party and in a verbal argument with a woman who was also at the party. A witness told police Zocco left and then returned when the victim approached Zocco and told him, "Hey, you're not welcome here, you need to leave."

That's when witnesses reported to police that Zocco punched the 26-year-old victim in the face two times, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

According to court documents, a witness reported to police, "It was no fight," alluding to Zocco being the aggressor in the assault.

Police say the victim went to the hospital after suffering a nasal bone fracture, a contusion above his left eye, a small hematoma on the right side of his head and a concussion.

The German Township police chief updated KDKA-TV on the victim's condition Thursday.

"He is sore upon speaking to him, but nonetheless, he's OK. He's up and moving," German Township Police Chief Zachary Kodric said.

KDKA-TV was there as Zocco turned himself to the magistrate's office in Uniontown on Thursday afternoon. He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bail.

According to a criminal complaint, Zocco reported to police the incident was in self-defense. Zocco has been an officer for the Uniontown Police Department since 2015.

The chief said Zocco has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

"The Uniontown City Police Department is fully supportive of the German Township Police Department and its investigation," said Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt in a statement.

"We're always held to a higher standard, and I think a poor decision was made. I don't think it reflects on the Uniontown City Police Department, or any other agency. It was a poor decision that was made on Zocco's part," Kodric said.

Zocco's preliminary hearing is scheduled on July 27.