Uniontown police investigating deadly shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Uniontown police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Pershing Court around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the injured woman, who was alive, alert, and providing officers with information regarding the incident, according to Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik.

One male also was in the unit and was later declared deceased. He remains unidentified.

No one is in custody, Kolencik added. There is no active shooter situation, however, Kolencik said, someone who possibly committed homicide is on the loose.

The incident remains under investigation.

