Uniontown native and Morgantown police officer dies in crash

By Patrick Damp

MORGANTOWN (KDKA) - A Morgantown police officer died in an accident on Friday night. 

According to information provided by the city of Morgantown, Uniontown native and Morgantown Police Department Patrol Officer First Class Zane Breakiron died in a single-vehicle accident while off duty. 

The crash is being investigated by the Monogalia County Sheriff's Department. 

Breakiron was with the department for nearly seven years. 

"This loss has impacted every member of the Morgantown Police Department," a statement read. "We express our sincere sorrow and condolences to Zane's family and loved ones." 

June 4, 2023

