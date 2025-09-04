Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people hurt when motorcycle crashes into deer near South Park

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Two people were hurt on Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a deer in South Park Township. 

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday along Brownsville Road near the entrance to Allegheny County's South Park.

download.png
Two people were hurt on Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a deer along Brownsville Road in South Park Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said that Brownsville Road was closed between Shang Road and Sylvania Drive while first responders and crews were on scene cleaning up from the crash.

The road reopened a short time later.

The conditions of the two people who were injured are unknown at this time. 

The fire department said that the SHACOG Crash Reconstruction Team and South Park Township Police are investigating the crash. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue