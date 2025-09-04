Two people hurt when motorcycle crashes into deer near South Park

Two people were hurt on Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a deer in South Park Township.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday along Brownsville Road near the entrance to Allegheny County's South Park.

Two people were hurt on Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a deer along Brownsville Road in South Park Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said that Brownsville Road was closed between Shang Road and Sylvania Drive while first responders and crews were on scene cleaning up from the crash.

The road reopened a short time later.

The conditions of the two people who were injured are unknown at this time.

The fire department said that the SHACOG Crash Reconstruction Team and South Park Township Police are investigating the crash.