Two people facing federal charges related to Pitt protests earlier this year

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people are now facing federal charges after being accused of causing unrest at a protest at Pitt in April. 

Demonstrators gathered to speak out against a planned event featuring two conservative speakers who had made controversial comments on transgender rights. 

The U.S. Attorney's office said that Brian DiPippa lit two handmade smoke bombs in the crowd waiting to enter the O'Hara Student Center. 

Court documents also said that DiPippa, hidden behind his wife Krystal, threw a firework into a group of university police officers, causing several injuries. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 9:56 AM

