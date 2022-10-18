TSA agents stop 3 guns in 4 days at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - TSA agents found three guns in a four-day span at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Friday through Monday, Allegheny County police were called in to confiscate three guns from backpacks and carry-ons at the airport security checkpoint, the TSA said.

When a gun is brought to an airport checkpoint, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania asks county sheriffs to revoke the resident's concealed carry license due to negligence.

"Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know that they are not permitted to carry them onto a flight, even if someone has a concealed carry permit," said Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA's federal security director for the airport in a press release.

Travelers can bring firearms in checked baggage if they're properly packed and declared at an airline ticket counter.

The TSA said the three guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport weren't related. Twenty-one guns have been found at the airport this year.