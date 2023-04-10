Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer overturns along Bellbridge Road in Lincoln Borough, possibly spilling chemicals

By Jessica Guay

LINCOLN BOROUGH (KDKA) -- First responders are monitoring the scene of a crash in Lincoln Borough where a truck has overturned and has possibly spilled chemicals. 

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. along Bellbridge Road. 

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

First responders at the scene tell KDKA that the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash and the condition of the driver are unknown at this time. 

It's unclear if chemicals were spilled or if there is any hazard to the public at this time. 

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 4:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

