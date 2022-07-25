Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.
The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties.
Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to storms with the potential to drop a tornado.
Warnings are issued when there is an imminent threat of a tornado.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
