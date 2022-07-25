Tornado watch issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania until 7 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/Jr5m2lYpc0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 25, 2022

The watch has been issued through 7 a.m. for several northern counties in Pennsylvania and a few eastern Ohio counties.

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for counties north of Pittsburgh. Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to storms with the potential to drop a tornado. https://t.co/hVPObvQwVZ



RP pic.twitter.com/5l6prB4pGv — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) July 25, 2022

Watches mean there are ingredients in the atmosphere that could lead to storms with the potential to drop a tornado.

Warnings are issued when there is an imminent threat of a tornado.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.