The Pavilion at Star Lake remembers Jimmy Buffet

BURRGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - The news on Saturday morning that the man behind the iconic song "Margaritaville" had died on September 1 was a shock to many.

Jimmy Buffet died at 76-years-old.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," a statement posted to his website and social media channels said. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

We were blessed with 35 concerts from Jimmy over the years. His shows went beyond music, they brought a community... Posted by The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, September 2, 2023

While he developed a massive following, he was always a presence in the Pittsburgh area.

The singer-songwriter played 35 shows at The Pavilion at Star Lake throughout the years.

"His shows went beyond music, they brought a community together to unplug, to let loose, put their fins up, and have fun with a colorful energy that radiated through our amphitheater and our parking lots," read a social media post from the music venue.

Although "Margaritaville" was Buffet's only pop hit, he still developed fans the world over and became one of the U.S.'s wealthiest celebrities.

Buffet had been touring this past year, but cancelled tour dates in May as he was hospitalized for "some issues that needed immediate attention."

He is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol, two daughters Savannah Jane and Sarah Delaney, and his son Cameron Marley.

His cause of death has not been revealed.