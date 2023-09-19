JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, dies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- JoAnne Epps, Temple University's acting president, died on Tuesday, the university confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

The university will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

Epps became ill during the Charles L. Blockson Memorial Service Tuesday afternoon. She was then taken to Temple University Hospital for further treatment, the university said in a social media post around 3:10 p.m.

The Temple University Police Association expressed their condolences for Epps on social media just after 3:30 p.m.

Epps was named Acting President back in April temporarily replacing Jason Wingard, Temple's first Black president who resigned in less than two years into his term amid a tenure filled with criticisms from students, faculty and alumni, including facing a no-confidence vote by Temple's faculty union.

Epps joined Temple's faculty in 1985 and was appointed dean of Temple Beasley School of Law in 2008 and named provost in 2016. She served as the provost until August 2021 after she was replaced by Gregory Mandel.

Before Temple, Epps was the assistant U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia and a deputy city attorney in Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.