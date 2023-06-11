Suspect taken into custody in relation to 2022 Stanton Heights killing

Suspect in custody in 2022 homicide

Suspect in custody in 2022 homicide

Suspect in custody in 2022 homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted for murder last year is behind bars this morning.

According to police, Klinton McLaughlin is responsible for shooting and killing 21-year-old Jared Goodwine in Stanton Heights in November.

RELATED: Man found shot to death in SUV in Stanton Heights

Court paperwork showed that police believed that Goodwine may have been set up.

They said that evidence showed a woman picked him up and stopped at a home before he was shot.

Police said that Goodwine was shot multiple times inside the car he was waiting in.

Investigators recovered guns and video evidence to link McLaughlin to the shooting.

He is facing charges of homicide and conspiracy.