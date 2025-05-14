Residents say jet fuel leak in Pennsylvania went undetected for months, poisoned their drinking water

When Kristine Wojnovich and her husband bought their home 20 years ago in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, it was everything they wanted — until one day in 2023, when she turned on her kitchen faucet.

"It tasted weird and smelled like oil," Wojnovich said. "It was very disconcerting."

Wojnovich called Sunoco Pipeline, operator of the Twin Oaks pipeline that runs just across their street. It carries jet fuel underground from a fuel terminal outside Philadelphia to Newark Terminal near the airport.

Sunoco tested her water, but she says they didn't find anything.

"[They said], 'We're so happy to tell you, there's no oil, no gas, no propane, nothing in your water,'" Wojnovich said.

When she pressed further about the cause, Wojnovich said Sunoco Pipeline told her they didn't know, but it could be "some kind of bacteria" unrelated to the pipeline.

But other neighbors made similar complaints. Finally, 16 months after Wojnovich made her first call — and only after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection investigated — Sunoco found a leak in the pipeline.

"I feel like we're being poisoned every day," Wojnovich said.

People in the community don't use water piped in from a reservoir far away. Instead, they use wells that draw from underground aquifers for their cooking and drinking water.

When their well was finally opened earlier this year, Wojnovich was shocked at the amount of jet fuel on top of it.

"It was 15 gallons...and it's been gathering there since September 2023," Wojnovich said.

Sunoco removed that fuel, but Wojnovich says Sunoco still sends workers each day to skim off new fuel seeping into her well.

She's not alone. The number of wells impacted has risen to at least 38, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

In 2024, Sunoco Pipeline spilled more fuel than any other pipeline in the United States, according to data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

"A pipeline company that's more aggressive in follow-up, would have identified it sooner," said Robert Hall, who spent decades regulating pipeline safety for the federal government. "They are not one of the best pipeline companies with regard to their management of their pipeline."

In a statement, Sunoco's partner company Energy Transfer said it has installed "advanced water filtration systems at no cost" and is "committed to the cleanup and restoration of the...neighborhood," but did not address why it took so long to find the leak.

As for Wojnovich, she is suing Sunoco Pipeline. With the pipeline back in operation, she doesn't plan to stick around the neighborhood.

"Would you stay if there was 12 feet of jet fuel found on your well?" Wojnovich said. "We feel unsafe."