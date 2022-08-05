Watch CBS News
Steelers set to hold first 'Friday Night Lights' practice since 2019

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LATROBE (KDKA) - Tonight is a big night for Steelers fans. 

With the team back in Latrobe for the first time since 2019, they will take the field for their Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. 

Practice begins at 7 p.m. but events are planned throughout the day for Latrobe Fest. 

That will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. when gates open for practice. 

Tickets are $5 for anyone five or older. 

They can be purchased at the Greater Latrobe Athletic Office on the high school campus. 

Sales are cash only. 

You can see the full schedule on the Steelers website at this link

First published on August 5, 2022 / 5:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

