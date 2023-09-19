Watch CBS News
Steelers

Steelers run of success on Monday Night Football under Mike Tomlin continues with 26-22 win over Browns

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers fans loud and proud before 'Monday Night Football' against Browns
Steelers fans loud and proud before 'Monday Night Football' against Browns 02:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Tomlin and Monday Night Football go well together.

With Tomlin at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has amassed an impressive 20-3 overall record.  

On Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers pulled out a 26-22 win over their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. 

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K.Aller / Getty Images

Tomlin only has 3 losses on Monday Night Football to go with his 20 wins. 

In addition to Tomlin's impressive record, the Steelers have won 21 straight Monday Night Football games at home. 

The Steelers will hit the road next week when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders and will again be in primetime. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.