Steelers run of success on Monday Night Football under Mike Tomlin continues with 26-22 win over Browns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Tomlin and Monday Night Football go well together.
With Tomlin at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has amassed an impressive 20-3 overall record.
On Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers pulled out a 26-22 win over their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.
Tomlin only has 3 losses on Monday Night Football to go with his 20 wins.
In addition to Tomlin's impressive record, the Steelers have won 21 straight Monday Night Football games at home.
The Steelers will hit the road next week when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders and will again be in primetime.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.