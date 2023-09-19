Steelers run of success on Monday Night Football under Mike Tomlin continues with 26-22 win over Browns

Steelers fans loud and proud before 'Monday Night Football' against Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mike Tomlin and Monday Night Football go well together.

With Tomlin at the helm of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team has amassed an impressive 20-3 overall record.

On Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers pulled out a 26-22 win over their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K.Aller / Getty Images

Tomlin only has 3 losses on Monday Night Football to go with his 20 wins.

In addition to Tomlin's impressive record, the Steelers have won 21 straight Monday Night Football games at home.

The Steelers will hit the road next week when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders and will again be in primetime.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.