Pittsburgh sports bar shut down by county health department

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh sports bar was ordered to close after an inspection by the health department and nuisance bar task force. 

The Allegheny County Health Department said it shut down Steel City Sports Bar and Grub on Woods Run Avenue for operating without a valid health permit. 

The health department also cited other violations like food stored at unsafe temperatures, inadequate sanitization and inadequate pest control. 

The bar was ordered to close on April 30. 

When the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated

First published on May 2, 2022 / 4:16 PM

