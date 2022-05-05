State police seeking help in finding missing 9-year-old Amina Blanding
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing and endangered person advisory for a 9-year-old from Penn Hills.
Amina Blanding was last seen on Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Stotler Road in Penn Hills.
She is described as 4'0", 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white and yellow tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, and pink shoes.
Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Penn Hills Police at 412-475-3576.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.