Spirit Airlines resuming flights from Latrobe to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Spirit Airlines will resume flights from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., starting in May.

The new flights will begin on May 8 and will be scheduled two days a week.

"This is wonderful news," said airport authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. "It's only two days a week to get started, but hopefully it's a sign of bigger and better things to come. But it certainly shows a strong commitment from Spirit."

Previous Fort Lauderdale flights from Latrobe ended in December 2022, but other destinations have continued since the airline started flying out of Latrobe.

Currently, Spirit is flying daily to Orlando and has added daily flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Those flights also start in early May.

The airport is also currently in the midst of a major terminal expansion.

Airport officials are also reminding flyers that parking at the airport is free.

"So, essentially, you save $100 off your trip just entering the parking lot," Monzo said.