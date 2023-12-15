South Park Elementary Center principals dressing up as Elf on the Shelf characters to help students count down to holiday break
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- You've surely heard of the Elf on the Shelf, but two principals in the South Park School District are taking it one step further by dressing up as the real-life versions to get students excited for the upcoming holiday break!
Mrs. Kelli Dellarose and Mr. Anthony "T.J." Trozzi are getting into the holiday spirit with a new scene every day, with each update posted on the district's Facebook page!
The district got things started last week when they announced that the Elementary Center's principal and assistant principal would be dressing up as a real life version of the popular Christmas household novelty to help students get ready for the holiday break.
Since announcing that the two principals would be dressing up as real life Elf on a Shelf characters, there have been several updates throughout this past week on the district page.
From welcoming students at the morning drop-off....
...to soaking up some early morning sun....
....helping "lift" the spirits of students coming to school.....
and noting how many o-fish-al days were left until break....
....the two principals seem to be taking it all in stride and having as much fun with the project to make things as exciting as they can for students!
With five days left before students go on break for the Christmas holiday, stay tuned to the South Park School District's Facebook page to see what other type of scenes the two principals find themselves in!
