Pa. State Police investigating deadly stabbing onboard Greyhound bus traveling from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- State Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place on a Greyhound bus traveling along the Parkway East.

It's unclear when exactly the stabbing occurred, but KDKA's news crew overnight witnessed numerous police vehicles stopped alongside the bus in Penn Hills.

The bus was scheduled to leave Pittsburgh just before 7:30 p.m., but was delayed, eventually leaving just before 10:15 p.m., according to Greyhound's bus tracker.

The bus was set to stop in Harrisburg, York, and Baltimore before arriving in Washington, D.C.

It's unclear what prompted the stabbing, how many people were injured, or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into the incident.

