'Sonic boom' caused by Department of Defense flight makes loud sound throughout DMV
BALTIMORE - An authorized Department of Defense flight caused a loud boom in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.
The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said the flight created a sonic boom.
That was all the information that was provided.
Viewers reported to WJZ they heard a loud explosion sound.
Darin shared this video with WJZ.
The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management said "there is no threat associated with this incident."
