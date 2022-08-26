Watch CBS News
More than 20,000 Pitt students to receive $350

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh will be distributing more than $7 million to more than 20,000 in-state students on its five campuses.

The funds will come from a one-time allocation of COVID-19 relief money from the state. Undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at least part-time will get about $350.

Pitt will email students when the money has been added to their accounts.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 9:43 PM

