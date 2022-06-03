State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating shots fired in Fayette County.

Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.

#Happeningnow: State police are investigating after shots were fired in Hopwood, Fayette County. The call came in around 3p. This is on Atlas Rd. We’re told there is no threat to the public. The coroner just arrived on scene @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CBCT5tUWqM — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) June 3, 2022

The coroner has arrived at the scene. It is not clear if there are any injuries.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.