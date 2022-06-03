State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County
HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating shots fired in Fayette County.
Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.
The coroner has arrived at the scene. It is not clear if there are any injuries.
Police said there is no threat to the public.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.