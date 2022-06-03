Watch CBS News
State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating shots fired in Fayette County.

Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.

The coroner has arrived at the scene. It is not clear if there are any injuries. 

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on June 3, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

