Shooting in Allentown section of Pittsburgh leaves juvenile male in critical condition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile male is in critical condition after a shooting in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Excelsior Street at 10:43 a.m. for reports of someone shot.
Police found a juvenile male who was shot in the torso and administered aid until medics arrived on-scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The violent crime unit is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.