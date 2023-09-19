Shooting in Allentown section of Pittsburgh leaves juvenile male in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile male is in critical condition after a shooting in the Allentown section of Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Excelsior Street at 10:43 a.m. for reports of someone shot.

Police found a juvenile male who was shot in the torso and administered aid until medics arrived on-scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The violent crime unit is investigating.