Shell working to eliminate odor at Beaver Co. cracker plant

Shell working to eliminate odor at Beaver Co. cracker plant

Shell working to eliminate odor at Beaver Co. cracker plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews at the Shell cracker plant in Beaver County are working to eliminate an odor at the facility.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the company says that the odor originated from the wastewater treatment plant.

Good morning. There has been an odor detected originating from our waste-water treatment plant. Depending on wind... Posted by Shell Polymers Monaca on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The odor was detected in certain areas off-site, depending on wind direction.