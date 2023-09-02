Shakespeare in the Park returns to Pittsburgh parks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Shakespeare in the Parks returns this weekend.
This year, performers are putting on an all-female version of "Anthony and Cleopatra."
Each weekend, the performers will be in a different Pittsburgh park. This weekend's showing is at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Frick Park.
Next weekend is at Highland Park.
For more information about the free show, click here.
