Shakespeare in the Park returns to Pittsburgh parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Shakespeare in the Parks returns this weekend.

This year, performers are putting on an all-female version of "Anthony and Cleopatra."

Each weekend, the performers will be in a different Pittsburgh park. This weekend's showing is at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Frick Park.

Next weekend is at Highland Park.

