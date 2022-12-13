Watch CBS News
Crews respond to house fire in Sewickley

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Sewickley. 

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday along Miller Way in Sewickley. 

At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner and Fire Marshal both arrived at the scene early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

