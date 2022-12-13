Crews respond to house fire in Sewickley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Sewickley.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday along Miller Way in Sewickley.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

#BREAKING Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 500 block of Miller Way in Sewickley. Dispatch confirmed at least one person was transported by ambulance. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner is on scene. Working to learn more; we’ll be live on scene this morning @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/Tvd5gQcldl — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) December 13, 2022

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner and Fire Marshal both arrived at the scene early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.