School van driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Salem Township

A school van driver has died after being involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 22 and Rt. 819 just after 7 a.m. on Friday and that no students were on the van at the time of the crash.

The driver of the van was killed in the crash and the coroner has been notified, dispatchers said.

It's unclear what company or school the van was driving for.