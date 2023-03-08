Watch CBS News
Coroner called after two people shot in Uniontown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The coroner has been called after two people were shot in Uniontown overnight.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were reported to have been shot in the area of North Gallatin Avenue near Sails Inn just after midnight. 

The coroner has been called to the scene.

It's unclear how many people may have been injured or killed.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 

