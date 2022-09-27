14-year-old boy dies after quintuple shooting outside Roxborough High School, police say

5 students shot outside Roxborough High School 5 students shot outside Roxborough High School 12:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after a quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School on Tuesday. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.

Investigators say all five victims were football players. They were shot after walking off the field following a scrimmage involving Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

According to police, a green Ford Explorer drove up and fired multiple shots at the victims and then fled the scene. Police say there were at least two shooters.

"The biggest piece of this is that there is a 14-year-old that is doing again what students do, have football games at the end of the day," Philadelphia First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said. "One of the things we encourage our kids to do. And for him not to make it home so there's a family today -- again not taking anything away from the other families -- but there's one family that their son won't make it home today and that is the big part of this."

A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the left side and later died at the hospital.

Another 14-year-old boy was shot once in his left thigh. Police say he's stable at Einstein Medical center.

A 17-year-old boy was shot once in his right arm and three times in his left leg. He is stable at Temple University Hospital.

The condition of the fourth victim is unknown at this time, police say.

The fifth victim was treated on scene for a graze wound.

Stanford's message to parents is to talk to their kids about the finality of gun violence.

"Have a conversation about what this means. Death is final," Stanford said. "I know a lot of kids see things, they see TV, they hear things, but I don't know how many of them understand this is final. Death is final. You don't come back from that."

No arrests have been made.